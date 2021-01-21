County struggles to afford essential service

When juvenile treatment centers do not receive appropriate funding, everyone suffers. The fallout from this lack of care drifts into all of society.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 19, no obvious solution to this problem was found.
Among his other duties, Supervisor Jim Wherry meets with North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services, which offers three services: detention, crisis center, and the most difficult cases.
“Right now, [Medicaid] stops once the individual is admitted to detention,” Wherry said.
There is currently discussion at North Iowa Juvenile of continuing Medicaid coverage after adolescents enter detention. Currently, counties pick up that bill – another expense Mitchell County cannot afford.
“Mental health has become a big part of detentions, and the cost is a huge expense that falls on county taxpayers,” Wherry said.
North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services’ name can be misleading. In 2013, the Adult Crisis Stabilization Center opened, which provides shelter and care for adults experiencing a mental health crisis.
Besides expansion of Medicaid coverage, another potential change is that beginning Dec. 21, 2021, adult-only waivers will no longer be housed in jails. The responsibility to hold them will fall on detention centers across Iowa. North Iowa Detention already houses some of these patients.
The second service, the crisis center, is generally a three- to five-day program that can be extended based on need.
Mitchell County’s region is County Social Services. In July, seven counties will be dropping out of CSS.
“What Juvenile Detention Services is thinking,” Wherry said, “because of [losing counties], they’ll be able to accept clients from those counties, but they need to collaborate with those regions to ensure they get paid for the funding of those individuals.
“There’d have to be a provider to document why that client needs to be in a facility past the allotted paid days.”
Also, with two of the counties leaving CSS, Mitchell County’s region will no longer have Crisis Services for Youth. The long-term plan is to add the service to the region based on need.
“They have no room where they’re currently at,” Wherry said. “They’re totally full in their facility right now. They’re going to have to look for an existing building that’s not being used and renovate it for this service.”
One idea for the facility is a vacant nursing home.
The third service, subacute, a condition between acute and chronic, is for more challenging clients, such as those with mental health issues and substance abuse problems.
“There are mental issues and drug issues, and the two are often related,” Wherry said. “This is a big thing. It all goes to funding, too. Funding’s a problem. You can’t spend everything all the time, yet you must provide services where they’re needed. It’s not an easy answer.”
Mentally ill juveniles and adults need safe havens, but it is expensive, and it leads to some in need being shown the door.
“They are seeing those clients use the facility for longer periods than in the past,” Wherry said. “Extended stays are usually for intellectually disabled individuals who are being kicked out of their existing placements.
“With the support of County Social Services, the facility is better able to take on these more difficult clients to prevent them from sitting in hospitals.”
The downside is with this influx of patients, each provider is worn thin in terms of the number of clients to supervise, and this increases the chances of assault, self-harm and other issues.
In the juvenile justice system, 70.4 percent have mental disorders, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among that age group.
Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk knows the problem intimately. Some might immediately say criminal activity is the number one issue Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver addresses on a daily basis.
“It’s not crime,” Walk declared at the Jan. 12 Supervisors meeting. “It’s mental health.”
Walk estimated that between 70 percent to 90 percent of drug abusers also have mental health problems, whether as the source, a consequence, or both.
“You’re dealing with mental health more than you’re dealing with anything,” Walk said to Beaver, who agreed with the following estimate: “All the inmates you have in there, 90 percent have mental health issues.”
While Wherry was at the Detention Services meeting, executive director Lou Cox told the attendees a story:
One individual left the facility, walking away. Cox got in his car, picked him up, and they drove around for an hour, talking.
Cox told the patient that he would take him somewhere safe, where he could be warm. Cox was using that time to gather information and gain the patient’s trust.
It dawned on the patient: “You have no intentions of taking me anywhere.” But he was OK – he knew it was what he needed, and Cox’s help was meaningful to him. Also, Cox had no intention of leaving the patient in the cold.
“I was impressed,” Wherry said. “These people do good stuff, and they’ve got a tough job.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.