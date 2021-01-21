County struggles to afford essential service

“There are mental issues and drug issues, and the two are often related,” Wherry said. “This is a big thing. It all goes to funding, too. Funding’s a problem. You can’t spend everything all the time, yet you must provide services where they’re needed. It’s not an easy answer.”

Mentally ill juveniles and adults need safe havens, but it is expensive, and it leads to some in need being shown the door.

“They are seeing those clients use the facility for longer periods than in the past,” Wherry said. “Extended stays are usually for intellectually disabled individuals who are being kicked out of their existing placements.

“With the support of County Social Services, the facility is better able to take on these more difficult clients to prevent them from sitting in hospitals.”

The downside is with this influx of patients, each provider is worn thin in terms of the number of clients to supervise, and this increases the chances of assault, self-harm and other issues.

In the juvenile justice system, 70.4 percent have mental disorders, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among that age group.