Country group Eli Young Band will appear at the Surf Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 11.

Grammy-nominated country group Eli Young Band will perform at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum on Friday, Oct. 11.

The high-energy group is known for such songs as, "Love Ain't," "Drunk Last Night," and the triple-platinum single "Crazy Girl."

The band won the American Country Music Award for Song of the Year in 2012, and has received multiple nominations in the years since. They've also toured with well-known acts, including Jason Aldean, Rascall Flatts, Toby Keith, and Tim McGraw.

Popular local country artist Jesse Allen will perform as the opening act.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ticket prices are $29 in advance, or $34 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

