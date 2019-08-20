Dave Burma, owner/operator of the Corwith Locker entered the Reserve Champion Bacon, the Grand Champion Bone-in-Ham and the Grand Champion Cured & Smoked Beef in the Iowa Meat Processors Association Cured Meats Competition at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.
Corwith Locker participates in meat show
