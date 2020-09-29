CORRECTION

 Skip to main content
In the story about Mason City schools and its plan to return to in-person learning that was on Tuesday's front page, information about Lincoln Intermediate's plan was not included. At Lincoln Intermediate, Nov. 9 is the start day for fifth and sixth grade students. That is when they will move to a four-day in-person school week.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

