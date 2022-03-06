Cornerstone of community: St. John Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years

A community sees a lot of changes, big and small, in the span of 150 years.

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary as a congregation, has been a part of the changes over the years in Charles City, while remaining faithful to their mission.

"It's celebrating, not just where we've been, but who we've become in these 150 years. Also (we're) looking forward to who do we want to be in the future and what our mission is," said Senior Pastor Russ Leeper.

St. John Church was established in February of 1872 by German settlers who were worshiping in homes, school houses, and sometimes a store front. The congregation extended a call to Rev. Christian Wilke and build a church at the corner of Gilbert and Main Street the same year, according to St. John's 125th historical account.

That first building would be one of three at that location, and cost $2,500 without the furnishings. A debt of $825 remained on the property but one founder, Christian Dinkel, gave his farm "in mortgage for security." The church would have its first service in the building in February 1873.

In 1879, Rev. E.H. Caselmann was called to serve by the congregation and would remain there for 38 years. Caselmann would oversee several changes and additions to St. John Church.

When Caselmann died in 1918, he left his estate to the congregation to build a new church, according to 150th Anniversary chairman Janet Petefish. The new church was dedicated in 1924 with three services and cost just over $80,000. The rebuilt church is the one that currently stands today.

"(Caselmann was) kind of a funny guy, because he was a single man and apparently he rode around town on a bicycle. The kids would kind of see him coming about lunch time or supper time or whatever and say 'mom, pastor's coming and put out another plate,'" said Petefish. "That got to be kind of a joke around town."

St. John had services in German until 1930, when it was discontinued by Rev. Walter N. Fritschel. According to historical accounts, "In the first book of minutes the first half is written in German and changing to English in the middle of the book. As the language changes from German to English, it is apparent that there was a great deal of strife within the congregation."

A defining moment of being a community servant came in 1968, known to people in the community as "Day of the Tornado." "People still talk about (that day)," said Petefish.

On May 15, 1968, at approximately ten minutes to 5 p.m., a tornado went through Charles City and destroyed much of the area from the south part of town to the north city limits. According to historical documents, the power station was one of the first buildings destroyed and electricity was cut off. St. John became a sanctuary for many in the Charles City community.

Red Cross set up headquarters at the church, where a flag was set up to let people know it was a place of shelter. The flag was later given to St. John Church to remind the congregation a time when they served the whole community.

Leeper says he hopes the 150th anniversary celebrations will be much like the Day of the Tornado, a pivotal moment to serve the whole community of Charles City after the effects of the pandemic. "I think for this year, continuing to just sort of build that sense of community back and maybe even stronger," said Leeper. "People kind of realize a little more how important that community is to them when they couldn't have it."

Some of the families that currently attend St. John are six or seventh generation members. The congregation size is around 900, according to Leeper.

"We're lively. It's more so than when I was growing up," Petefish chuckled. "I just want people to know they are welcome and to come for anything that we do here. I think you can say we are open. We're open to anybody to come commune from any other religion, and our arms are open."

Each month this year, St. John is holding events to celebrate the anniversary, such as recognition of pastors during May and historical displays in July. The big festivities will come in October with a free dinner, craft fair, and other events. Postings of what events are coming up can be found on their Facebook page.

For the next 150 years for St. John Church, the congregation hopes to continue the mission of "God's love in action."

"This really is a place of love. People love each other here and they love the community," said Leeper. "It's a good place to be."

