Cookie lovers rejoice: Cookies Etc. offers sweets at the touch of a button

Cookies Etc. on Main Street in Clear Lake is making their signature treat available 24 hours a day.
Monday morning, workers could be seen installing a Cookie ATM outside of the well-known sweets shop.
Once it's up and running, patrons can stop at any time of day to satisfy their cookie cravings.
What's your favorite Cookies Etc. cookie?
