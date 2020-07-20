Cookie lovers rejoice: Cookies Etc. offers sweets at the touch of a button

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cookies Etc. on Main Street in Clear Lake is making their signature treat available 24 hours a day.

Monday morning, workers could be seen installing a Cookie ATM outside of the well-known sweets shop.

Once it's up and running, patrons can stop at any time of day to satisfy their cookie cravings.

What's your favorite Cookies Etc. cookie?

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.