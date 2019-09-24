Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the Summer 2019 session.

Among those named to the Dean's List was Tyler Cook, a Criminal Justice major from Osage.

To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.

