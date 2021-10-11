Zombie ride rolls through Mitchell County

The Fatober Zombie Ride will soon be rolling into Osage.

Presented by the Mitchell County Mountain Goats, this fat and mountain bike trail ride will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 on Harry Cook, Devil’s Punchbowl, Pine Run, Junkyard Goat and Greenbelt trails. The event is free, with prizes for best zombie costume.

The ride begins and ends at Limestone Brewers, 518 Main Street in Osage. There will be music from Ruthless Ruth from 4-6 p.m., a food truck, pizza and more.

For more information, contact Derek Mauser at 641-330-2653.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0