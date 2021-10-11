 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zombie ride rolls through Mitchell County

  • 0

The Fatober Zombie Ride will soon be rolling into Osage.

MC Junkyard Goats-Derek Mauser

One of the main architects of the Junkyard Goat and Pine Run single-track off-road bicycle trails, two new trails that are a part of the Cedar River Greenbelt System, is Derek Mauser.

Presented by the Mitchell County Mountain Goats, this fat and mountain bike trail ride will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 on Harry Cook, Devil’s Punchbowl, Pine Run, Junkyard Goat and Greenbelt trails. The event is free, with prizes for best zombie costume.

The ride begins and ends at Limestone Brewers, 518 Main Street in Osage. There will be music from Ruthless Ruth from 4-6 p.m., a food truck, pizza and more.

For more information, contact Derek Mauser at 641-330-2653.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News