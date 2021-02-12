Zebulon Rosendahl headed to prison

An Osage man, Zebulon Rosendahl, 27, has pleaded guilty after being arrested last fall on burglary charges. His alleged accomplice, Amanda Smith, 25, also of Osage, is still awaiting trial.

Rosendahl pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree burglary. Nine other charges were dismissed, including possession of burglar's tools, attempted burglary, and ongoing criminal conduct–unlawful activity.

Rosendahl faces 10 years in prison.

Smith has been charged with eight counts of third degree burglary, two counts of second degree burglary, one count of attempted second degree burglary, and one count of ongoing criminal conduct–unlawful activity.

Dates of alleged offenses for Rosendahl run from June 25, 2020, to Oct. 3, 2020. Dates of alleged offenses for Smith run from June 25, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020.

According to an Osage Police Department press release from October 2020, Rosendahl and Smith were arrested after an investigation was conducted by the OPD, with assistance from city residents, the Mitchell County Sheriff's Department and the Mason City Police Department.