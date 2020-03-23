YSS Francis Lauer to provide telehealth services during coronavirus pandemic

YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those experiencing stress, anxiety, or are simply in need of help are encouraged to call 641-423-7362. After calling, a virtual appointment will be set up for the client to visit with a provider from the comfort of their own home.

Due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, most insurance companies will now pay for telehealth counseling sessions, even if that was not the case in the past. Please contact YSS Francis Lauer or your insurance company with any questions.

Since merging with YSS in 2016, Francis Lauer their programs have expanded to include both inpatient and outpatient services. Inpatient services include a youth emergency shelter, a crisis stabilization program, and adolescent residential addiction treatment. Outpatient services have expanded to youth and families of all ages, and include a day program, Mason City partnership school, school-based services, Rapid Rehousing, Iowa Aftercare Services, medication management, and counseling for mental health, behavioral health, and substance use disorders.

