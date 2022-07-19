Youth paraded their champion animals at Winnebago County Fair on July 17

Big winners in the July 14-17 Winnebago County Fair livestock shows, poultry, and rabbit shows were on display in a parade of champions on July 17.

Participants included Madison Branstad, champion market steer and overall, champion breeding goat; Grant Wooge, champion market heifer; Tyler Murray, champion breeding heifer; Hayden Meinders, champion pen of three-beef, champion purebred breeding gilt; Hunter Meinders, champion market hog overall, champion breeding gilt overall, champion market gilt, champion purebred market hog; Aubrey Olson, champion market sheep; Alana Thompson, champion market pen of three-sheep; Chiara Thompson, champion market goat; Trayce Swanson, champion pen of three-swine; Brooklyn Sorenson, champion commercial meat rabbit; Chase Sorenson, champion commercial breeding buck; Caleb Sorenson, champion fancy rabbit senior doe; Emily Charlson, champion fancy senior buck; and Sofia Gonzalez, champion production pullets poultry.

The 4-H and FFA beef and dairy show as well as the sheep and goat show were held on July 15. The 4-H and FFA swine show plus the rabbit and poultry shows were held on July 16. In addition, horse shows and an open bucket calf and bottle lamb show were held. A ribbon auction for sheep, poultry, rabbits, goats, swine, beef, and horses was held on July 17.

State qualifiers for home economics and SMA included Madeline Newton, Kenlie Greenfield, Emily Charlson, Joseph, Charlson, Lane Rygh, Emily Bray, Trista Olsen, Allison Rygh, and Aubrey Olson.

State Fair alternates for home economics and SMA included Madeline Newton, Kenlie Greenfield, Emily Charlson, Alexis Haugen, Emily Bray, Trista Olsen, and Allison Rygh.

Kenlie Greenfield was Outstanding Junior, Chase Sorenson was Outstanding Senior, and Joseph Charlson was Outstanding Intermediate for their 4-H project exhibits at the fair.

Free watermelon was provided by Farmers Trust and Savings Bank and free burgers were provided courtesy of Winnebago County Farm Bureau on the closing day of the fair. Free events and performances included the High Flying Pages, an RC Cars Mobile Racing Challenge, the Piano Juggler, and chainsaw artist Doyle Carving Niche.