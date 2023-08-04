Coach Tom Clarey has announced that the Forest City football team will be host a youth football camp for all children entering grades 3-6. The camp will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9-11 a.m.

The cost for the camp is $15 which will help support the Forest City football program with equipment purchases and camp fees.

“We'd love to see your child there, getting coached by the high school coaches and players in some fun, active, and engaging football drills,” Clarey said. “Kids will perform drills on throwing, catching, tackling, and basic football techniques, followed by a flag football game. Our high school players are excited to be able to reach out to the community and start to build the foundation of this program - the youth!”

There is a link on the school website where parents can register their children for the camp, https://sites.google.com/forestcity.k12.ia.us/fcfootball. They may also register at the high school football field on the day of the camp.

Camp for grades 7-8

The Forest City football program will also host a camp for all children entering grades 7-8. This camp will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9-11 a.m. The cost is $15, which helps support the program with new equipment and camp fees.

“Athletes will be led through drills by high school coaches and players, to help support them in their upcoming football season,” Clarey said. “This is a great way to get back into the swing of football and have some fun without the pressures of practice. There is no sign-up or registration, just show up the day of the camp and we'll get you in We hope to see you all there and thank you for your support this season.”