Wyatt Kaski knows how to use his words.

In sixth grade, Kaski took it upon himself to begin learning a second language. He had become interested in his family’s culture, and since his family is German in origin, he wanted to learn German.

“I’ve always been envious of people being able to speak many other different languages,” Kaski said. “Although it’s not common in America to speak more than one language, all around the world people can speak at least two languages.”

Kaski will be a junior this fall at Riceville Community High School.

“I couldn’t stay away from German, it’s so fascinating to me,” Kaski said. “Then I started to learn Japanese, and from there it just took off. It’s an addiction. I can’t explain it – it’s something I’m really passionate about.

“Ever since I started doing it, it’s made me more culturally open. I really encourage others to learn a second language, it does nothing but make your life better.”

Besides German and Japanese, Kaski is actively studying French and Spanish.

Japan

With the Japanese language, Kaski has a specific goal in mind. He would like to attend Waseda University in Tokyo, which he feels has the best offering of linguistics in Japan. The idea originally came from his guidance counselor assigning students to begin considering and researching colleges. Kaski did not limit his search to the United States.

Whatever he does with his life, wherever he goes to college, he just wants to translate.

Kaski has been studying Japanese for almost three years. Dialects in Japan can differ substantially, and he is learning the Tokyo dialect. Unlike languages such as Spanish, Japanese has different alphabetic characters than English, and a nonnative speaker must learn them all. Kaski can recognize almost 600.

When Kaski was a freshmen, Riceville hosted a Japanese foreign exchange student who helped him with his pronunciations.

Kaski uses multiple resources, including websites and apps such as Duolingo. As well, he changed his phone settings to Japanese in order to expand his vocabulary. He watches Disney movies and music in Japanese. He does the same with German.

“I do my best to bring Japanese into my everyday life,” Kaski said.

All of this is preparation for a summer trip to Japan through Riceville’s 4-H program. It will be several weeks of exploring the country and interacting with the culture. He is looking forward to staying with his host family. According to Kaski, language is built into culture.

In turn, Kaski wants to bring back something that benefits his school.

“It makes me so happy when other people learn about these cultures,” Kaski said. “We’re all teenagers, so our brain is developing. If we learn these things at an early age, it is a benefit.”

Besides translation, another option he is considering is teaching a second language to English speakers in an academic setting.

Stereotypes

Kaski has more immediate goals as well.

“I want to be a model citizen and represent my country,” Kaski said. “The U.S. is a great country. I want to bring back other cultures as well. Without culture, we won’t be able to break those stereotypes. It helps to understand the world better.”

While Kaski is referring in part to racial stereotypes, he includes the stereotypes caused by World War II. Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan have dark histories. Yet before that, these countries’ civilizations were flowering and highly advanced. And after World War II, Germany and Japan are thriving again with good relationships with the U.S.

Kaski points out his own country has a dark history, including its genocide of Native Americans, slavery, segregation and Jim Crow laws.

He wants Germany, Japan and the U.S. to grow stronger together.

They also must learn from the darkness. During a recent trip to Europe, Kaski and fellow Riceville students travelled to Auschwitz to visit the ghosts of the past.

“You hear so much about it in history and textbooks,” Kaski said. “But when you’re actually there, it’s a whole different experience. Although it’s not a good side of history, it’s something we need to know about so we don’t repeat it. It’s something we need to experience and have a profound understanding of.

“It’s something you have to see for yourself. I can sit here and talk about it all day, but it does not justify what we all experienced.”

Now Kaski is studying French, which he began doing earlier this year. He has another goal in mind. His father works for Canadian Pacific Railway, and if Kaski’s other plans for his future do not pan out, he could work as a translator in that capacity, which pays well.

To boot, Kaski is taking Spanish classes at Riceville. He is thankful there are Spanish speakers in the area.

One of Kaski’s friends comes from Mexico, and he describes her as having struggled at first with the English language. Therefore Kaski decided to take four years of Spanish.

“I wanted to show my friend that if you’re willing to take the chance to learn a hard language like English, then I will learn Spanish,” he said. “She’s still learning because she’s only been here for a few years, but she’s amazing at it. I’m very impressed by how far she’s gotten.”

Kaski said that part of learning a new language is perfecting your native tongue. Some who are monolingual have not even mastered their first language. Therefore he is taking as many English and creative writing classes as possible.

“You have to know pronouns, idioms, metaphors and so many different parts of speech to learn a different language,” he said.

Europe

Kaski said that in order to be fluent in a language, you must have conversations with native speakers. Being self-taught, he did not have those experiences before traveling to Europe with the Riceville Travel Club this spring.

He describes himself as bi-literate, because that is how he is learning, through the written word and via computer programs.

Despite Kaski’s modesty, Nicole Smith, the K-12 art teacher at Riceville and head of the Riceville Travel Club, described Kaski’s knowledge as invaluable when the students were traveling through Europe.

“Wyatt is a kind soul,” Smith said. “He is unique and proud of it. He strives to learn a variety of languages in order to better understand different people and their cultures. He will do great things in his life, as he is determined and hardworking.”

Some of Kaski’s favorite memories of the European trip include visiting small towns in Germany and speaking with the populace. They also toured villages in places like Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

It was interesting to watch his classmates interact with the locals. Food speaks of a country’s culture as well, and it was a point of adult organizers to not allow students to eat at McDonald’s.

Kaski also visited the ruins of the Berlin Wall, a relic of Communism. He toured castles around Budapest.

In Germany, the locals were understanding of the students as English speakers. They were particularly understanding of Kaski and his mispronunciations, because at least he was trying.

“That was the first time I spoke German to an actual person,” Kaski said.

Kaski helped some of his classmates shop in German stores, and the shopkeepers were appreciative of Kaski’s effort to speak their language.

“The best part was seeing the locals light up because an English speaker was trying to learn a hard language like German,” Kaski said.

Riceville was joined on the trip by teachers and students from such places as California, Puerto Rico and North Carolina.

In the Czech Republic, Kaski explored pre-Columbian artifacts such as the Prague Astronomical Clock, which was installed in 1410. The antiquity made an impression on him.

“Our old is their new,” Kaski said, comparing the relative youth of the U.S. to the Old World. “We were surprised they let us go into something that old. They let us touch the stone walls. There was so much history. It’s a whole different feeling. I was in awe.”

Prague also sits upon medieval tunnels and dungeons from the first days of the city. In some ways, that is what Kaski is doing, building upon the past, but through language instead of stone.

“Expanding my cultural horizons does nothing but benefit me,” Kaski said.