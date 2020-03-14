Workshop on cover crops, no till, and strip till draws large crowd

“We started these meetings in 2015, and only had about 15 farmers, now look at this,” said Dean Sponheim, standing before a packed room at the Milt Owen Nature Center on March 10.
Sponheim was a sponsor and speaker at the event, which focused on minimum tillage and cover crops.
Jerry Hatfield, former director of the National Lab for Agriculture and Environment, opened the workshop stating that most of agriculture is directly related to soil health. He spoke on ways to replenish and build up soils that have been conventionally tilled over several decades.
“We have been fascinated with yields, but we need to look at farming through the lens of water, air, and soil quality. The only way to build up soil is through biological activity,” said Hatfield. He told attendees that the use of cover crops builds humus, which creates porous soil that allows water to infiltrate and gases to escape, making for a healthy biological soil system.
New cropping systems are moving away from traditional conventional tillage where fields were plowed and tilled several times before planting. The newer strip till and no till farming methods create less field compaction. Minimum tillage, used with cover crops, cut machinery, fertilizer and chemical costs, and have proven to increase water quality and improve soil health.
“We can take up about 20 percent of our nitrogen loss using cover crops,” said Hatfield. “Farming is not rocket science, it’s much more complex than that. We are trying to optimize a biological system.”
Local farmer Wayne Fredericks, who is a member of the board of directors of the American Soybean Association, said these farming practices also have a positive impact on society. The practices will help create about one-tenth of a percent of organic matter in the soil each year. That one-tenth percent enables an acre of land to absorb an inch of rain, which is the equivalent of 26,000 to 28,000 gallons of water runoff.
You have free articles remaining.
Multiplying that amount of water by the thousands of acres in one watershed helps to explain how flooding occurs. These farming methods control both nutrient runoff and curtail the amount of water entering waterways.
Another positive aspect of porous soil is it stores water, and releases it gradually when fields get dry and plants need moisture.
Fredericks gave a history of how he slowly progressed from one conservation practice to another and showed how dramatically his soil’s organic matter has increased over more than 20 years. His new farming methods have increased profits with the use of less equipment, labor, and chemicals, and yields have not been affected. Testing also showed nutrient reduction in water coming from his farm’s ground water.
“There were only 15,000 acres of cover crops in 2011, but that had grew to 750,000 acres by 2017. Our goal is for 10 million acres for the state,” said Theo Gunther, who is with the Iowa Soybean Association.
Mike Witt, an ISU agronomist in West Central Iowa, provided attendees with suggestion on how to use the right herbicides with cover crops. He cautioned farmers to study their herbicide labels during spring planting, to determine if they would negatively impact cover crops that are sewn in late summer or early fall.
Farmer Jack Boyer from Reinbeck, Iowa, spoke on interseeding, and chronicled the positive impact his minimum tillage and cover crops has had on his farming operation.
Dean Spoeheim, an advocate for minimum tillage and cover crops throughout Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota, challenged farmers to slowly experiment with the new practices. He chronicled his long journey through the process in developing healthier soil that began in 1999 with strip-tilling. Since then he implemented cover crops in 2012, and currently is switching everything over to no-till.
“Start small and never bet your farm on it,” said Sponheim, who encouraged farmers to try a plot of the new farming method, before changing everything over from conventional tilling.
The event and meal was sponsored by Saddle Butte Sales, Midwest Custom Aviation, Klapperich Farm Systems and Sponheim Sales and Services.