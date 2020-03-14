Workshop on cover crops, no till, and strip till draws large crowd

“We started these meetings in 2015, and only had about 15 farmers, now look at this,” said Dean Sponheim, standing before a packed room at the Milt Owen Nature Center on March 10.

Sponheim was a sponsor and speaker at the event, which focused on minimum tillage and cover crops.

Jerry Hatfield, former director of the National Lab for Agriculture and Environment, opened the workshop stating that most of agriculture is directly related to soil health. He spoke on ways to replenish and build up soils that have been conventionally tilled over several decades.

“We have been fascinated with yields, but we need to look at farming through the lens of water, air, and soil quality. The only way to build up soil is through biological activity,” said Hatfield. He told attendees that the use of cover crops builds humus, which creates porous soil that allows water to infiltrate and gases to escape, making for a healthy biological soil system.

New cropping systems are moving away from traditional conventional tillage where fields were plowed and tilled several times before planting. The newer strip till and no till farming methods create less field compaction. Minimum tillage, used with cover crops, cut machinery, fertilizer and chemical costs, and have proven to increase water quality and improve soil health.