Workshop for starting a business

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and the Small Business Development Center are offering a free two-hour Zoom workshops designed for anyone who is considering starting a business.

At Start Smart, participants will learn how to create a business plan, conduct market research, discuss different types of business ownership, and learn how to register a business.

NIACC Logo

Start Smart will be from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, online via Zoom.

According to a news release, the activities involved in starting a business fall under two broad categories—feasibility (the business plan) and administrative tasks.

While the focus is on the feasibility issue, Start Smart provides information and the chance to ask questions on numerous other topics, including business registration, doing customer research, how bankers evaluate business concepts and loans, start-up costs, business plan tips and more.

After attending Start Smart, participants can make an appointment to meet over the phone individually with the Small Business Development Center Counselors to help review business plans or provide guidance with other issues. Registration is required. Go to our website www.pappajohncenter.com and click on the Program and Events tab to register.

For questions, contact Mary Spitz-SBDC office at NIACC: 641-422-4342 or at mary.spitz@niacc.edu.

