Women in Ag Program coming to Nora Springs and Cresco

The Women in Ag Program at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering six different educational courses throughout the state, including Women Planning Ag Businesses, Managing for Today and Tomorrow: Farm Transition Planning, Women Managing Horses, Women Managing Crops, Annie’s Project farm business management, and Advanced Grain Marketing for Women.

According to the press release, two of these courses will be held locally, in Nora Springs and Cresco.

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach farm management team is leading courses in nine locations in Iowa this winter. The farm management team strives to improve the quality of life in Iowa by providing research-based educational programs that expand agricultural businesses, improve natural resource management, and support the community of women in agriculture. Courses are offered through a network of ISU Extension and Outreach educators, including statewide equine and other specialists as well as county based professionals.

Women Managing Crops is a four-session course designed for women of all ages and experience levels who want to know more about the key agronomic decisions for corn and soybean production. The sessions take a seasonal approach and cover the decision making for soil and tillage management, seed selection and planting considerations, pesticide management, and machinery, harvesting and storage considerations. Registration is open for the class in Nora Springs beginning Thursday, Feb. 3. Cost is $75.

Women Planning Ag Businesses is a multi-session course for women interested in exploring, starting, or expanding a farm or rural business. Women will access valuable resources and support while writing their personal business plan. Registration is open for the classes in Edgewood beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25 and in Cresco beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2. Cost is $75.

According to the press release, the cost for the courses includes meals and course materials. To find a course near you, visit the Women in Ag Program Online. Select the class location for details and registration. Advance registration is required and space is limited.

