Wittrock finds a seat under the Growing Tree

There are no grownup chairs in the Growing Tree Preschool in Osage, but that’s OK for new director Katelyn Wittrock.
“I love seeing the kids’ excitement as they come in here in the morning,” she said.
Growing Tree Preschool is located under the sloping roof of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Wittrock began her duties Jan. 4, and her assistant is Becky Herrick. Together, they juggle around 35 kids while teaching them to draw circles. There is wonder for the students in simple geometry.
Wittrock grew up a Lutheran.
“I’ve always had in the back of my mind sharing my faith as a teacher,” she said. “Being in a place where I can openly talk about God.
Wittrock wasn’t expecting it, so when that offer did come from Growing Tree Preschool, it sounded too good to be true.
"It seemed like my dream position opening up right away. When I come to work, it doesn’t feel like a job," she said. “All throughout college, you can have your faith, but you don’t express it with your students. The kiddos will say, ‘God loves us,’ and I’ll say, ‘He sure does.’ We pray during snack time, we pray at the end of the day.”
Wittrock graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2020 with a double major in elementary education and early childhood education. She was student teaching in Charles City when she learned of the job. Before she interviewed for the position, she had never been to Osage.
She grew up in western Iowa, in the small town of Arcadia.
“It’s been a smooth transition,” Wittrock said. “The kiddos have done a wonderful job welcoming me into the school. The community partnership with the Osage School District has been good, getting me on some staff trainings and staff meetings with them.”
For 3-year-olds, their idea of excitement is circles. It is just as sensational for Wittrock.
“We talked about circles last week, and drawing them,” she said. “Make a certain point and go around and stop. And one kid today said, ‘Oh!’ and recited that back to me. Seeing those little connections and the kids making progress is really exciting to me. They can find something that to us is so simple but to them is everything.
“They’re all so uniquely different and it’s wonderful to see their personalities come out and keep emerging as they get to know me and I get to know them.”
One difficult transition has been entering the job during COVID-19.
“The kids do a fantastic job wearing their masks,” she said. “We try to keep them socially distanced as best as possible. They’re also 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds, and they’re seated right next to each other, so it doesn’t always work. They have a good concept of it, though. They understand why they have to wear the masks. I think the masks have kept the kids from putting toys in their mouths.”
Watching for symptoms is often the best prevention possible with children that age.
“Our parents have been great,” she said. “If they’re kids aren’t feeling well, they’ll keep them home.”
Extra steps include sanitizing multiple times a day, but cleaning already comes with the job.
The students do have trouble with Wittrock’s name.
“I didn’t know how hard it was to say until I went to UNI,” she said. “The kids say, ‘Your name sounds like woodchuck.’ I get Miss Truck a lot. I tell them, ‘You can call me Miss Rock.’
“The community has been very open. The Osage School District is just so kind and friendly. I definitely feel welcomed. I love getting to know the kids, and being their teacher.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.