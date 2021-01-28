Wittrock finds a seat under the Growing Tree

She grew up in western Iowa, in the small town of Arcadia.

“It’s been a smooth transition,” Wittrock said. “The kiddos have done a wonderful job welcoming me into the school. The community partnership with the Osage School District has been good, getting me on some staff trainings and staff meetings with them.”

For 3-year-olds, their idea of excitement is circles. It is just as sensational for Wittrock.

“We talked about circles last week, and drawing them,” she said. “Make a certain point and go around and stop. And one kid today said, ‘Oh!’ and recited that back to me. Seeing those little connections and the kids making progress is really exciting to me. They can find something that to us is so simple but to them is everything.

“They’re all so uniquely different and it’s wonderful to see their personalities come out and keep emerging as they get to know me and I get to know them.”

One difficult transition has been entering the job during COVID-19.