With cases dropping, Winnebago County supervisors extend COVID-19 policy

On Oct. 26, Winnebago County supervisors received a COVID-19 update from Winnebago County Public Health Director Julie Sorenson.

Sorenson reported just a three percent COVID-19 testing positivity rate in the in the county during the previous seven days.

She said the county is still at 47.5 percent of eligible persons that have been fully vaccinated while the state average is 55 percent.

"We like seeing those numbers go down," Sorenson said.

Supervisors also extended COVID-19 policies for county employees for another month.

In his report, county engineer Scott Meinders reported that the county has two crews completing ditch cleaning, west of Forest City and south of Thompson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0