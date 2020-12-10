Winnebago's Reece to join ABI Board in January

Chad Reece of Winnebago Industries in Forest City is among six Iowa business leaders that will join the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Board of Directors in January.

“The new board members are leaders in their companies, industries, and communities,” said ABI President Mike Ralston in a release. “Strong leaders like these are why ABI continues to be successful in helping grow Iowa.”

According to the release, the ABI board of directors is comprised of 62 business leaders from across the state who represent privately and publicly held companies of all sizes and industries. The new board members were elected in November and will attend their first board meeting on Jan. 13.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

