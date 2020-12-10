Winnebago's new brand for products inspires outdoor activities

Outdoor adventures with family and friends is a theme Winnebago Industries can get behind.
Aligning with recent trends of U.S. consumers, recreational vehicle industry leader Winnebago Industries just introduced its refreshed corporate enterprise brand focusing on outdoor activities.
Unveiled on Dec. 2, the new brand identity includes a new visual identity system, wordmark, and tagline of “Be Great, Outdoors.”
Winnebago Vice President of Strategic Planning and Development Ashis Bhattacharya said that the new theme encompasses trips and outdoor adventures with family and friends, using Winnebago products.
Winnebago’s mission is to assist such great adventures and experiences in America’s Great Outdoors. and its products, used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities, include motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, and boats.
“America is a unique country with many landmarks, an Interstate system stretching coast to coast, beautiful national and state parks, and more people who are camping and want to spend time outdoors,” said Bhattacharya. “This was a growing trend even with or without COVID.”
Bhattacharya said the company was very thoughtful about the branding for the past couple of years, but after the 2019 acquisition of Newmar Industries in Indiana, it became a much more focused project during the past six to nine months.
Bhattacharya said the single-most important thing is to keep people safe during COVID-19, so Winnebago shut down its facilities in March. However, Bhattacharya acknowledged that when the company reopened in May, an increased number of customers that included new customers came to dealerships and to the company seeking Winnebago products.
So, it appears there has been a COVID-19 sales boost with so many people seeking to spend time with family and friends outdoors and in nature while minimizing time at indoor gatherings where the virus may spread more readily.
In addition to the Newmar Acquisition, Winnebago in late 2016 added Grand Design RV of Indiana and in 2018 added iconic Chris-Craft luxury wood boats as well as high-performance/speed boats of the Michigan-based company founded by Christopher Columbus Smith.
Bhattacharya said those three acquisitions exemplify how Winnebago continues to transform.
Acording to a company news release, Winnebago commissioned a survey to gain insights into Americans’ renewed interest in outdoor experiences. A Padilla Spotlight Survey asked consumers across the U.S. about their outdoor activity level over the past year and their outdoor plans going into 2021.
Findings included that 68 percent of consumers under the age of 55 participated in an outdoor activity such as camping, hiking at a location away from their home, boating, or visiting a state or national park. Overall, 60 percent of the U.S. population pursued an outdoor activity in 2020. For 31 percent of those consumers, it was their first time participating in an outdoor activity.
“As our business has evolved, we’ve become a company of many brands, but we’ve always stayed true to our roots – our core company values and foundational strengths,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “Leading with a refreshed, focused corporate enterprise brand demonstrates that, collectively, Winnebago Industries is stronger than the sum of its parts or products and committed, as an enterprise, to enabling extraordinary outdoor experiences to a widening range of consumers. We believe every product and brand will benefit from that core strength.”
A Nov. 10 report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis also showed multi-year growth in the outdoor recreation sector having a positive impact on the U.S. Gross Domestic Product. The sector generated $788 billion in gross output in 2019 and supported 5.2 million jobs. The five largest conventional outdoor recreation activities are boating/fishing, RVs, hunting, motorcycles and ATVs, and equestrian sports.
“We are thrilled to be introducing a refreshed corporate enterprise brand at a time when people are increasingly turning to the outdoors to pursue extraordinary experiences with family and friends,” said Happe. “We expect our refreshed enterprise brand to galvanize our business across our product brands. It’s much more than a new look. I believe our corporate enterprise brand identity will inspire and unite us around a common spirit of delivering extraordinary experiences to everyone we serve.”
While a recent trend of low gasoline prices is beneficial for many, Bhattacharya said data shows that RV use does not necessarily decline when gas prices increase. Studies also indicate that RVs are oftentimes used for short trips within a few hundred miles from home, he added.
“The lines are a little more blurred today,” said Bhattacharya. “It is not just elderly or retired couples that purchase RVs and travel across the country anymore.”
He noted the importance of Winnebago’s longtime partnership with the Forest City community and north central Iowa region. Winnebago has partnered in the manufacture of face masks and shield during the COVID-19 pandemic. Winnebago continues to give back to the community through the Winnebago Foundation and its Community Go Team, which teams with local service and non-profit organizations.
“Winnebago has over a million square feet of manufacturing space and thousands of people employed in Forest City, so there are very strong roots there,” said Bhattacharya.
He also noted Winnebago’s continued market-leading innovation, including a new class of diesel RVs and specialty vehicles featuring a line of wheel-chair accessible RVs as well as specialized RVs for medical scans and screens and for mobile doctor’s and dentist’s offices.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
