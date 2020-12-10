Winnebago's new brand for products inspires outdoor activities

Bhattacharya said the single-most important thing is to keep people safe during COVID-19, so Winnebago shut down its facilities in March. However, Bhattacharya acknowledged that when the company reopened in May, an increased number of customers that included new customers came to dealerships and to the company seeking Winnebago products.

So, it appears there has been a COVID-19 sales boost with so many people seeking to spend time with family and friends outdoors and in nature while minimizing time at indoor gatherings where the virus may spread more readily.

In addition to the Newmar Acquisition, Winnebago in late 2016 added Grand Design RV of Indiana and in 2018 added iconic Chris-Craft luxury wood boats as well as high-performance/speed boats of the Michigan-based company founded by Christopher Columbus Smith.

Bhattacharya said those three acquisitions exemplify how Winnebago continues to transform.

Acording to a company news release, Winnebago commissioned a survey to gain insights into Americans’ renewed interest in outdoor experiences. A Padilla Spotlight Survey asked consumers across the U.S. about their outdoor activity level over the past year and their outdoor plans going into 2021.