Winnebago's latest products displayed at America's largest RV show in Hershey

Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, is showcasing its latest product lineup at America ’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 14-18.

Among the nearly 100 Winnebago models displayed are the new limited-edition National Park Foundation Series, 30th Anniversary Adventurer, and Hike 100. In addition, the company is highlighting updated digital tools that simplify online shopping and make RV ownership easier and more enjoyable.

“We are thrilled to return to Hershey to showcase our latest lineup of RVs and towables and demonstrate our vigorous commitment to continuous innovation,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “We are dedicated to building and improving products based on customers’ evolving wants and needs. Every vehicle on display gives them freedom to explore new frontiers on their terms, with the quality craftsmanship and comforts they desire.”

The limited-edition NPF Series was designed to celebrate Winnebago Industries’ and the Winnebago Industries Foundation's ongoing partnership with the National Park Foundation and the Service Corps. The series includes three of Winnebago’s most popular RVs, the Vista, Sunstar and Solis, which are upgraded inside and out with exclusive adventure-ready features.

The NPF Vista/Sunstar Class A coach is geared toward park-loving families and includes an enhanced energy system supplying up to three times more off-grid power, factory-installed SumoSprings to enhance handling, a batwing awning to boost covered exterior living space to more than 300 square feet, and national park-inspired full-body paint and interior décor.

The NPF Solis camper van is ideal for adventurous explorers. NPF Solis extras start with a convenient rear-access overland-style drawer system that doubles as a table or outdoor cooking platform, all-terrain tires on performance wheels, factory-installed SumoSprings for enhanced handling, and insulated floor and window coverings for extended-season use.

“National parks provide a gateway to some of the most stunning landscapes in the country,” said Bower. “It’s a privilege to help the National Park Foundation advance our shared goals of bringing people closer to nature and deepening their connections to parks.”

“Winnebago’s new NPF Series is a tribute to national parks and the power of partnership,“ said Chad Jones, SVP of Corporate Partnerships for the National Park Foundation. “Together we are helping to inspire future generations to experience, enjoy, and care for these remarkable places that belong to us all.”

Other show highlights

The rugged Hike 100 showcases a new floorplan. The 1316TB is a front galley and wet bathroom floorplan with wardrobe, twin bunk beds with a folding table, folding bench seats and a rear bike door. The 1316SB and 1316FB are also displayed. The Hike 100 offers plenty of room for gear and comes loaded with features, yet is light enough to be towed by smaller vehicles.

The Micro Minnie, Micro Minnie FLX, Minnie and Voyage also have full lineups with new decors for 2023 displayed.

New Digital Solutions make it easier to shop for and own an RV. The new Winnebago app, available on iOS and Android, teaches owners about their specific vehicle’s key features and systems, quickly directs them to service providers, and provides other relevant information.

Check out Winnebago’s online shopping tools in the model section of winnebago.com. For more brand and product news, visit www.winnebago.com/insider. To learn more about the NPF series and partnership, visit www.winnebago.com/product-partners/npf.