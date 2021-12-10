Winnebago's commitments to environment, social responsibility accelerate

Winnebago Industries announced on Dec. 10 that it has published its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report features baseline data to support the company’s recent commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It also outlines leadership investments in both environmental sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion.
“At Winnebago Industries, corporate responsibility is core to and integrated with how we do business,” Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe said. “Throughout our entire portfolio of premium outdoor brands, we strive to ‘Be great, outdoors.’ Our teams within the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta businesses are truly inspired to demonstrate that corporate responsibility is good for our world, and good for our bottom line. We are committed to people and our planet for the long term.”
A Winnebago news release lists the following report highlights:
- Winnebago environment, social, and governance priorities include progress updates and future goal setting.
- Winnebago is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and signed on to the Business Ambition 1.5 Degrees Celsius, committing to set science-based targets in pursuit of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
- Winnebago is advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within its workforce, the outdoor industry, and its operating communities.
- Winnebago maintains a strong safety record, despite unprecedented COVID-19 risks. Since 2016, the company has reduced its total recordable incidence rate by 70 percent.
- Winnebago invested $1.4 million in community organizations that are driving social impact in outdoor equity, access, and community. The Winnebago Industries Foundation deepened partnerships with the National Park Foundation, the Outdoor Foundation and No Barriers USA. Its Community GO employee volunteer teams and partners served local communities, including Habitat for Humanity and the Minnesota Vikings Table food truck, which is a Winnebago specialty vehicle.
- Winnebago introduced the GO Together Fund in 2021. It is designed to assist employees facing hardship. The year-round fund is modeled after the COVID-19 immediate response fund the company created in 2020, providing $425,000 in emergency hardship assistance.
Learn more and read the full report at winnebagoind.com/responsibility.