Winnebago's commitments to environment, social responsibility accelerate

Winnebago Industries announced on Dec. 10 that it has published its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report features baseline data to support the company’s recent commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It also outlines leadership investments in both environmental sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“At Winnebago Industries, corporate responsibility is core to and integrated with how we do business,” Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe said. “Throughout our entire portfolio of premium outdoor brands, we strive to ‘Be great, outdoors.’ Our teams within the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta businesses are truly inspired to demonstrate that corporate responsibility is good for our world, and good for our bottom line. We are committed to people and our planet for the long term.”