Winnebago's 500,000 motorhome rolls off production line in Lake Mills

Winnebago recently produced its 500,000th motorhome, becoming the first industry brand to reach the milestone. The company celebrated the achievement with employees at all its facilities, with the vehicle coming off the production line at its North Iowa campus in Lake Mills.

The 500,000th motorhome is the Revel model that was introduced four years ago. The Revel leads its category in meeting demand for a rugged RV to take customers off-road and off-grid for extended outdoor escapes. It features four-wheel-drive, elevated ground clearance, and a long-lasting lithium battery to power RV systems.

“Winnebago is a pioneer in the RV category, producing its first vehicles more than 60 years ago,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said in a news release. “Yet, the 500,000th motorhome represents much more than longevity in the market. To our 2,700 employees, it represents millions of incredible experiences among friends and families that Winnebago has made possible through the decades. Our team members are committed to excellence every day, motivated and energized by the idea of bringing joy to so many people. This milestone would not be possible without their tireless dedication.”