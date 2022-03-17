Winnebago unveils new tech, product innovations at Georgia dealer meeting

Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, announced multiple new technology and product innovations at its bi-annual dealer meeting March 14-16.

Approximately 200 dealers attended the meeting in Savannah, Georgia. Winnebago shared advances in digital shopping tools, digital vehicle connectivity, and dealer support resources.

Winnebago also shared multiple innovations to its existing models, as well as the principles guiding future human-centered, connected, sustainable and electric production.

“Winnebago’s long-lasting leadership in the RV industry is attributable to our relentless focus on customers and innovation,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said. “We develop and enhance products based entirely on their emerging needs and desires, with a steady focus always on quality, safety and service."

Winnebago recently launched several new tools on Winnebago.com to meet customers’ desire to do more stages of shopping via their home computers or mobile devices, and easily find a dealer for the final step in the ownership journey. In addition, Winnebago has expanded its factory concierge service featuring live product experts to answer customers’ questions and help connect them with dealers.

Bower said that Winnebago plans to roll out additional shopping tools in the future, which will further support consumers’ entire shopping journey, from online to in-person dealer visits. Dealers also learned about Winnebago’s innovative use of technology to build a connected ecosystem between customers and their vehicles. A new mobile app (IOS and Android), launching this spring for 2018-2022 vehicles, will improve owners’ familiarity with their vehicle systems and help with their service needs. Future updates will accommodate earlier vehicles and include features to assist with additional aspects of customers’ RV experiences and dealer fleet management.

Winnebago shared product innovations that will be launching in the near future, including:

Two new National Park Foundation edition vehicles, a Vista/Sunstar (29V) and a Solis.

Updated models and floor plans for Class A models, the Adventurer (35F) and the Forza (34T).

New floor plans for the Hike 100 (1316FP) and Minnie 2327TB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0