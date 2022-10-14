Winnebago unveils enhanced, customer-friendly RV shopping tools

Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, has debuted enhanced online shopping tools that help consumers shop for a recreational vehicle more effectively and efficiently.

The company developed these tools as part of its continuous effort to improve the online shopping experience. With these tools, consumers now have access to more information, helpful tips and other resources to make purchasing decisions easier and more convenient. Winnebago is the first RV manufacturer to offer such robust online shopping tools.

Key enhancements include:

The Dealer Selection tool is now featured on every model page, so consumers can easily see the closest three dealers to their location.

The Dealer Locator tool displays more information, including dealer website link, dealer reviews, available retail and rental inventory, and even live inventory links. As consumers explore these links, they’ll see dealer-specific branding and pricing.

The Digital Retail Tools Drawer allows consumers to receive an online estimate of the trade-in value of their existing vehicle, make an appointment and get a price quote.

The Shopping Concierge tool provides additional assistance by helping direct customers to their closest dealer.

“We’ve been an industry pioneer for decades,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “These new shopping tools exemplify our commitment to continuously improve customer and dealer service and provide innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the marketplace. Our hope is that, in addition to making it easier to shop for and purchase an RV, these tools will speed up the time it takes for owners to realize their RV travel dreams.”

For more information about Winnebago products and other brand news, visit Winnebago Insider at www.winnebago.com/insider.