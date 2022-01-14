 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago to show its all-electric concept motorhome at Florida RV show

WINNEBAGO

Workers assemble Class A motor homes at a Winnebago Industries production plant in Forest City.

 File photo

Winnebago Industries will reveal an all-electric concept motorhome developed by the company’s Advanced Technology Group at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa Bay, Florida. The onsite vehicle and display will be augmented by a virtual Facebook event at 1 p.m. Central time on Jan. 18.

Winnebago continues its innovation legacy with the reveal of an all-electric concept motorhome, a milestone in the two-year plus development of the vehicle. ATG was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services in the company’s various business units.

The all-electric concept motorhome is the first public facing example of ATG work streams. It demonstrates a commitment to innovation and sustainability with product electrification, connectivity and improving user interface experiences for customers.

Winnebago ATG leaders will be on-site at the Florida RV Super Show to reveal this all-electric concept motorhome. The concept motorhome will be available for viewing by show attendees at the 760 North Midway display area.

For more information on the virtual reveal and to register for future product updates visit www.WinnebagoInd.com/Electric.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

