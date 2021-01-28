Winnebago Supervisors table utility permit, approve road equipment

Alliant Energy is requesting a utility permit from Winnebago County to move overhead electric lines underground along 400th Street between Leland and Winnebago Lutheran Church in rural Lake Mills.

Winnebago County supervisors tabled the matter on Jan. 26 after discussing a need to communicate and build-in protections in advance of signing off on the work.

Alliant wants to trench in underground electric facilities in ditch right-of-way space along the the county road. Supervisors discussed possibly requiring a Surety Bond in which case Alliant would be asked to take out insurance to cover any unmitigated damages or restoration in the event it defaults on any of its project obligations.

Supervisors agreed that regular communications and inspections throughout the project would be needed, but noted that advance communications with the utility company regarding county concerns about drainage and other infrastructure is a top priority. The Alliant request will be raised again at a future meeting.

In other business: