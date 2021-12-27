Winnebago supervisors sign final documents for Irish Hospital Apartments project

On Dec. 21, Winnebago County supervisors signed all necessary documents and agreements necessary for completion of the new Irish Hospital Apartments in the former county law enforcement center building.

Supervisors passed resolutions outlining the county's lease of a communications tower, which the county can terminate with 30 day’s notice, and to complete the official land transfer to the apartment developer. The sign offs included a promissory note also signed by developer Kristen Fish-Peterson of Redevelopment Resources, an amended agreement for Forest City Economic Development, a lease business property short form, and a real estate mortgage document.

“We look forward to a finished project.” said Chair Terry Durby before parties traded dollar bills for the property exchange and lease.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on Nov. 30 with hopes that the new apartment complex will be completed next summer. Henkel Construction Company is handling the renovation work.

County attorney Kelsey Beenken advised supervisors on a national opioid distribution settlement, which resulted from litigation and could include up to $170 million to the State of Iowa to be divvied up by its participating counties and communities.

“The settlement involves multiple states and local subdivisions,” Beenken said. “The total settlement is for $26 billion, $22.8 billion of that will end up being payable to states and local governments.”

Supervisors will need to sign onto settlement agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Iowa to collect a share of funds for damages caused by the opioid epidemic.

Supervisors tabled any action on an ordinance and letter to county employees regarding potential enforcement of the federal government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements for COVID-19. A court challenge on OSHA requirements for employers with 100 or more employees and for healthcare workers is scheduled to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court, beginning on Dec. 7 with oral arguments.

"This isn't a violation of HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)?" Chair Durby said.

“Not when it’s a federal or OSHA mandate,” said Beenken, noting that the federal government already has access to county employees' health insurance claims.

Durby also expressed his concerns about the Winnebago County Public Health having to adhere to a different set of rules while also being lumped into the larger Winnebago County employee group. He asked if separating Public Health employees would bring the county under 100 employees.

"If they have two sets of rules, that’s double dipping with separate rules for Public Health, but lumping them in with all county employees," Durby said.

Longtime supervisor and former chair Bill Jensvold was more direct in his statements.

“We don’t necessarily have to do what they are telling us to do, because if what they’re telling us to do is wrong, we shouldn’t do it,” Jensvold said.

Beenken said that county workers, including the auditor's office, could be in a time crunch if an emergency policy plan is not ready before the current Jan. 10, 2022, OSHA rules implementation date. She also said the county could be fined many thousands of dollars.

"Then we just don’t pay them and we wait and we go to COVID jail," Jensvold said. "I’m not going to go along with any of this. There’s all kinds of information that is being suppressed out there on the other side of this argument."

Supervisor Susan Smith joined the other supervisors in unanimously tabling approval of a letter to county employees and a policy plan for mandated COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and masking. Beenken was directed to see about the 100-employee threshold and to come up with recommendations for emergency health policy deadlines.

In other business, supervisors:

Tabled plans and specifications for County Road A16/R74 paving projects. The delay is due to a Department of Transportation plan review backlog, with no comments received back yet, according to county engineer Scott Meinders.

Learned that the secondary roads department auctioned off two dump trucks, pickups, and dozers, which generated over $200,000. Meinders said that new equipment and supplies resulted in $167,000 in revenue not yet budgeted. It will require a future budget amendment and includes auction revenue, including sale of a backhoe.

Approved resolutions for the purchase of secondary road department equipment, including trade of a backhoe for a loader and purchase of a mini excavator for about $73,000. A motor grader purchase could be considered at an upcoming meeting for the next fiscal year budget. Secondary roads department staff cited long delivery lead times of 10 months minimum for the Brazil-manufactured equipment, coming from Ziegler.

Heard from Julie Sorensen of Winnebago County Public Health, who reported that the county had a 14 percent COVID-19 positivity testing rate in the prior 14 days, which was 15 percent in the past seven days. She said there had been 47 cases reported in the last seven days. She noted that 50 percent of eligible residents of Winnebago County are fully vaccinated. The statewide average is 58 percent.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

