Winnebago Supervisors set Dec. 15 hearing on Scarville project

Due to questions raised by B&B Farm Drainage of Estherville, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors extended the contract for its Drainage District 18, Lateral 11 project near Scarville.

At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Board also established a 9:45 a.m. Dec. 15 public information meeting where it may take action on the matter.

County Engineer Scott Meinders said that the contractor was removing areas of sand approaching railroad tracks on this drainage project and must pass under railroad tracks.

It is uncertain if a pocket of sand could be located beneath the tracks, which would not allow for traditional boring underneath the railroad tracks to be sufficient at a contracted cost of about $104,000.

Supervisors noted that having no sand-pocket issues there and completing traditional boring would be the best case scenario. A higher-cost "hammer" method could address possible sand under the railroad tracks, but it is not known if that is necessary at this time and a contract bid was previously approved with B&B.

Other items: