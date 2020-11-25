Winnebago Supervisors set Dec. 15 hearing on Scarville project

Due to questions raised by B&B Farm Drainage of Estherville, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors extended the contract for its Drainage District 18, Lateral 11 project near Scarville.
At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Board also established a 9:45 a.m. Dec. 15 public information meeting where it may take action on the matter.
County Engineer Scott Meinders said that the contractor was removing areas of sand approaching railroad tracks on this drainage project and must pass under railroad tracks.
It is uncertain if a pocket of sand could be located beneath the tracks, which would not allow for traditional boring underneath the railroad tracks to be sufficient at a contracted cost of about $104,000.
Supervisors noted that having no sand-pocket issues there and completing traditional boring would be the best case scenario. A higher-cost "hammer" method could address possible sand under the railroad tracks, but it is not known if that is necessary at this time and a contract bid was previously approved with B&B.
Other items:
• The Board unanimously agreed not to participate in a Shell Rock River improvement project at this time. Supervisors noted that it may be best for its resources and efforts to first be placed in cleanup and drainage improvements to the Winnebago River, so long as the Shell Rock River is not causing demonstrable issues or backups for the Winnebago River.
• The Board unanimously approved a utility permit for Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) to install about one-half mile of fiber-optic line from 500th Street north to a new cell tower site.
• The Board approved a contract extension to May 1, 2021, for its Drainage District 11 main tile project. Meinders said that the contractor had difficulty getting needed pipe for this project, but is back working on the project until the ground freezes hard. Meinders said the project will not be completed now until next spring.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
