Winnebago Supervisors request TIF, delay decisions on use of funds

A decision on how to use tax increment financing (TIF) revenues in Winnebago County for the coming year will have to wait.
At its Dec. 1 meeting, Winnebago County Supervisors delayed decisions on how to use the TIF revenues, and directed Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss to request an estimated $6.6 million in TIF revenues, based on estimated revenues and expenses, by the Dec. 1 certification deadline.
While not taking final action, Supervisors discussed possible uses of at least some of the TIF monies, including possibly paying down an estimated debt of about $1.8 million and addressing future roads and bridge maintenance/repair needs.
TIF is a public financing method that is often used as a subsidy method for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other improvement projects.
TIF typically diverts future property tax revenue increases from defined areas or districts towards economic development or public improvement projects.
The Board of Supervisors is likely to discuss the use of TIF revenues again by early next year.
In other business:
• The Board approved a resolution to postpone the tax sale cited in Iowa Code 446.28 once again this month. The sale is typically held in June, but most counties have been postponing the tax sale monthly based upon good cause due to COVID-19. The pandemic has created difficulties in holding either an in-person or online tax sales due to the number of persons and technological limitations involved.
• Supervisors also took no action regarding the county’s existing COVID-19 policies. With county health officials monitoring vaccine and other developments, they stated there appears to be no need to change the existing policies at this time.
• Jaci Miller of Veterans Affairs informed the Board that Barney Ruiter has agreed to serve another term on the Veterans Affairs Board after his current term ends at the end of December. Supervisors added Ruiter’s reappointment to the county’s list of appointments for possible action at the first meeting in January 2021.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
