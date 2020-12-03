Winnebago Supervisors request TIF, delay decisions on use of funds

A decision on how to use tax increment financing (TIF) revenues in Winnebago County for the coming year will have to wait.

At its Dec. 1 meeting, Winnebago County Supervisors delayed decisions on how to use the TIF revenues, and directed Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss to request an estimated $6.6 million in TIF revenues, based on estimated revenues and expenses, by the Dec. 1 certification deadline.

While not taking final action, Supervisors discussed possible uses of at least some of the TIF monies, including possibly paying down an estimated debt of about $1.8 million and addressing future roads and bridge maintenance/repair needs.

TIF is a public financing method that is often used as a subsidy method for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other improvement projects.

TIF typically diverts future property tax revenue increases from defined areas or districts towards economic development or public improvement projects.

The Board of Supervisors is likely to discuss the use of TIF revenues again by early next year.

In other business: