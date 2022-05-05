Winnebago supervisors approve RFQ for Public Health building modifications

On May 3, Winnebago County supervisors voted unanimously to publish notice of request for qualifications for its proposed Winnebago County Public Health building modification project.

The planned renovation and expansion of the existing Public Health building will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds. At a prior meeting, supervisors earmarked an amount not to exceed $800,000 in ARPA funds for the project.

The submission deadline to the request for qualifications is set for noon on June 6.

In other business, supervisors took no action on a secondary roads department resolution to accept a Heartland Asphalt bid of more than $1.6 million for a paving project on County Roads A16 and R74. The project entails about 5.3 miles of paving north of Lake Mills. Supervisors recommended trying to wait a few years, incorporate other road projects in the area into a larger project, and reduce costs.

County engineer Meinders said that only limited maintenance has been done on the stretch of road this year in anticipation of repaving.

"We haven’t done any patching or anything like that so its in pretty tough shape," said Meinders, noting that patching and seal coating could possibly extend its life. He said some spots where edges are breaking could present a challenge to keep it safe.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune.

