Winnebago supervisors approve full-time veterans service officer position

A good veterans service officer is hard to find.

Jaci Miller recently announced intentions to leave this part-time Winnebago County position, leaving big shoes to fill.

So, county supervisors on Aug. 10 unanimously approved changing the position to full-time with full benefits. The starting salary range approved for the position is now $45,000-$55,000 dependent upon experience and accreditations. Miller has been working on and already has attained some accreditation.

While prepared to advertise for candidates for the position, attempting first to keep Miller was cited as a top priority.

“Under her, we’ve seen some great improvement in your county,” County Veterans Affairs President Mike Mortensen said to supervisors. “Vets talk and know when someone is helping and doing a good job.”

The three-member Winnebago County Veteran Affairs Commission is comprised of Barney Ruiter, Steve Bosma, and Dave Peterson. Code dictates these commissioners must make the position appointment and acquire supervisors’ approval.

Commissioner Ruiter informed supervisors that he would talk to Miller to discuss the changes being made to the position, work options, and salary, as well as officials’ desire to keep her on the county payroll.