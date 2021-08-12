Winnebago supervisors approve full-time veterans service officer position

A good veterans service officer is hard to find.
Jaci Miller recently announced intentions to leave this part-time Winnebago County position, leaving big shoes to fill.
So, county supervisors on Aug. 10 unanimously approved changing the position to full-time with full benefits. The starting salary range approved for the position is now $45,000-$55,000 dependent upon experience and accreditations. Miller has been working on and already has attained some accreditation.
While prepared to advertise for candidates for the position, attempting first to keep Miller was cited as a top priority.
“Under her, we’ve seen some great improvement in your county,” County Veterans Affairs President Mike Mortensen said to supervisors. “Vets talk and know when someone is helping and doing a good job.”
The three-member Winnebago County Veteran Affairs Commission is comprised of Barney Ruiter, Steve Bosma, and Dave Peterson. Code dictates these commissioners must make the position appointment and acquire supervisors’ approval.
Commissioner Ruiter informed supervisors that he would talk to Miller to discuss the changes being made to the position, work options, and salary, as well as officials’ desire to keep her on the county payroll.
Iowa Code does not dictate requirements for the position, but Mortensen said that medical/mental health, legal, and social services background is essential. He stressed that it needs to be 40 hours to serve veterans appropriately, noting that they need help more than just three days a week.
Supervisors also approved posting for a full-time county maintenance position with a starting salary range of $36,440-$41,600. Supervisors said it would start as a “transitional” slot with another full-time position scheduled to become vacant sometime early next year. With performance reviews after six and 12 months on the job, the successful applicant could become a permanent full-time employee after 12 months.
In other business:
• County engineer Scott Meinders announced initial plans for repair of about 1-1/2 miles of new 400th Street blacktop that incurred damages as a result of an Alliant Energy underground electric project running from Highway 69 just north of Leland east to Winnebago Lutheran Church.
“It will be ugly even after we fix it, unfortunately,” Meinders said.
Meinders said there are about 120 depressions on the new blacktop, some thin and some with fractures. He said the plan is to mill and fill (patch) several of the worst spots, infrared patch medium-damaged spots, and use a mastic resin fill on the rest. He noted that when all the work is done, he will then seek a commitment from Alliant to pay for the damages.
• Supervisors approved plans and specifications for a bridge replacement on County Road A42 east of 60th Avenue. A bridge there will be replaced with a box culvert. Meinders said November bid-letting for the project and spring 2022 start of construction is anticipated.
• Meinders also reported that Reding’s Gravel and Excavating of Algona will be crushing a large county pile of asphalt pieces. The ground asphalt will be used in upcoming rut repairs of about 28 miles of roads across the county.
• Meinders also announced that repainting of road lines throughout the county will commence soon. He urges drivers to use caution and follow directions when encountering painting zones.
