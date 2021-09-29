Winnebago sets sales records at America’s largest RV show in Pennsylvania

Winnebago welcomed a near-record number of outdoor enthusiast customers to its motorhome and towable display at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 16-19.

The brand set records for motorhome and towable units ordered and sold during the show. Among the models on display were the new EKKO™ with optional pop-top, Solis® Pocket and new luxury diesel Journey®, as well as towable favorites, the HIKE® and Micro Minnie®.

The first-of-its-kind Class C EKKO featured an optional pop-top, which increases the sleeping space to up to four passengers. The Solis Pocket, Winnebago’s most affordable camper van, features best-in-class storage, including a flexible interior cross-coach Murphy with platform bed, which is set higher to accommodate bicycles and other gear.

“New and returning customers to the Hershey Show loved our new lineup of high quality and innovative RVs,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said. “Our dealer partner at the Show, General RV, brought a well-trained and professional sales staff who provided an outstanding customer sale and show experience.”

The Journey is diesel-powered and fully loaded. It has stylish, modern features including best-in-class storage, automotive grade sound deadening, and the Winnebago Connect™ smart technology control center with mobile app.

The HIKE features updated interior and exterior styling, five flexible floorplans, and larger off-road tires that make easy work out of rough terrain. Adventure seekers will love the multi-use gear storage and exco-skeleton, which is big enough to hold any outdoor gear.

The Micro Minnie is designed for easy towing and turning. Features include a spacious kitchen, a large private bathroom, patio speakers and a power awning for open-air entertaining, multiple windows for cross-ventilation, and ample storage.

Visit www.winnebago.com/theroadahead for the latest product news.

