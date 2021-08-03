Winnebago River dam project at Forest City's Pammel Park still idle

During his community report at the Aug. 3 Forest City Council meeting, parks director Todd Espeland announced that the planning progress is currently stalled on a dam to rock rapids project on the Winnebago River adjacent to Pammel Park.

Espeland explained that a conceptual design meeting was held with Iowa Department of Natural Resources construction division staff in February, but the Parks Department is still awaiting conceptual designs.

Very little water is flowing over the dam in area where the project is anticipated to occur, due to recent drought conditions. However, Espeland said he is not expecting significant updates on the project until next year at this point.

Espeland did say that an IDNR technical person working on the project has assured him that the nearby swinging bridge should not be impacted or need to be moved during the project construction.

The dam to rapids project will provide conservation benefits and improve river recreation opportunities, according to the project plan. Conversion of the existing low-head dam to a step-down small rock arch rapids should also aid fish passage and navigation.

