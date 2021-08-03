Winnebago River dam project at Forest City's Pammel Park still idle

During his community report at the Aug. 3 Forest City Council meeting, parks director Todd Espeland announced that the planning progress is currently stalled on a dam to rock rapids project on the Winnebago River adjacent to Pammel Park.
Espeland explained that a conceptual design meeting was held with Iowa Department of Natural Resources construction division staff in February, but the Parks Department is still awaiting conceptual designs.
Very little water is flowing over the dam in area where the project is anticipated to occur, due to recent drought conditions. However, Espeland said he is not expecting significant updates on the project until next year at this point.
Espeland did say that an IDNR technical person working on the project has assured him that the nearby swinging bridge should not be impacted or need to be moved during the project construction.
The dam to rapids project will provide conservation benefits and improve river recreation opportunities, according to the project plan. Conversion of the existing low-head dam to a step-down small rock arch rapids should also aid fish passage and navigation.
In other business:
• Espeland noted that the replacement light poles for the swimming pool have been received. He did not say when they might be installed. The light poles were removed prior to the start of the swimming pool and aquatic center opening this spring, due to concerns about stress fractures after one of them fell down.
• The council approved a State Revolving Fund planning and design $1.2 million loan application. It would provide preliminary financing for engineering services associated with the city’s future wastewater treatment plant project.
• Council members approved a change order allowing a $1,000 increase on the North 13th Street improvements project, which includes funds for installing and lowering a sewer service pipe and installing a bend to drop a storm sewer below a gas main.
Street superintendent Mike O’Rourke In his staff report, O’Rourke said that the North 13th Street improvements project is nearly finished, but grass seeding is not yet completed in some construction areas.
• The council also announced that O’Rourke will soon retire from his position of street superintendent. Huffman said that the personnel committee will also begin the process of filling that position as soon as possible.
• The council approved Heartland Asphalt’s proposal to complete street milling and patching on Westgate drive for $39,531. COVID-19 road use funds will be used for the project, which will provide the first asphalt overlay there in 20 years. The project will substantially improve several street intersections in the area. Heartland Asphalt may begin work on the project later this year.
• After accepting the resignation of paramedic supervisor Dale Rayhons, council members unanimously approved city clerk/administrator Daisy Huffman’s recommendation to promote Cindi Wachholz to paramedic foreman and post for the positions of paramedic supervisor and full-time paramedic.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.