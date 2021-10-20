Winnebago reports record quarterly revenues of $1 billion, up 40.4 percent

On Oct. 20, Winnebago Industries reported $1 billion in revenues for the company's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended Aug. 28, which is an increase of 40.4 percent compared to $737.8 million for the fiscal 2020 period.

Winnebago also announced fiscal year 2021 record revenues of $3.6 billion, which increased 54.1 percent from $2.4 billion in fiscal year 2020. Fiscal year 2021 record gross profit margin of 17.9 percent improved 460 basis points.

The most recent quarter's revenue growth was driven by strong end consumer demand, pricing initiatives across all segments driven by higher material and component costs, and segment and product mix. Gross profit was $187.2 million compared to $122.5 million for the fiscal 2020 period, according to a news release.

“Winnebago Industries delivered a strong fourth quarter to finish a record Fiscal 2021," President and CEO Michael Happe said. "The new heights we were able to achieve in revenues and profitability demonstrate the unique strength and appeal of our growing platform of leading brands. Our resilient and focused team continues to successfully manage through a growing backlog and supply chain challenges while driving tremendous preferences for our premium outdoor lifestyle products."

Revenues for the towable segment were $560.0 million for the fourth quarter, up 35.3 percent over the prior year. For the full fiscal 2021 year, revenues for the towable segment were $2 billion, up 63.7 percent over fiscal year 2020.

In the fourth quarter, revenues for the motorhome segment were $448.9 million, up 48.7 percent from the prior year. For the full fiscal 2021 year, revenues for the motorhome segment were $1.5 billion, up 45.6 percent from fiscal year 2020.

As of Aug. 28, the company had total outstanding debt of $528.6 million and working capital of $651.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $237.3 million for the full fiscal 2021 year, which is a decrease of $33.2 million from the $270.4 million generated in fiscal year 2020.

On Aug. 18, 2021, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share payable on Sept. 29 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15. It represents a 50 percent, or 6 cents per share, increase from the prior dividend of 12 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, Winnebago Industries executed share buybacks totaling $35.4 million. For the full year Fiscal 2021, dividend payments of $16.2 million and share buybacks of $45.4 million combined for total cash returned to shareholders of $61.6 million.

