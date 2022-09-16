Winnebago partners with Ironman triathlete champion Lionel Sanders

Winnebago, the flagship brand of Winnebago Industries has announced its partnership with Ironman triathlete champion Lionel Sanders. As part of the partnership, Sanders will use a Winnebago Revel as a home base for training and relaxing between competitions.

“Winnebago’s partnership with Lionel Sanders is a natural fit,” said Winnebago Outdoors Director of Marketing Business Development and Strategy Kunal Mehta. “Lionel is passionate about outdoor recreation and so are we. It’s thrilling to support him through use of the Revel, which is the perfect launching pad for outdoor adventure."

When the Revel hit the market in 2017, Winnebago became the first major brand to debut a rugged 4x4 camper van capable of going well off the beaten path. With 188 horsepower, on-demand four-wheel-drive, electronic stability, traction control, and a lithium battery, the Revel easily goes off-road and off-grid, providing Sanders flexibility to train and unplug.

Designed to haul all types of gear, the Revel is also outfitted with a Power Lift platform bed that can be raised or lowered to accommodate storage needs underneath. Ideal for Sanders, the massive below-bed storage space includes six removable tie-down anchors for securing bikes and other large gear, plus molded pockets, zippered storage and a cargo cubby.

"I am really excited to announce my partnership with Winnebago,” said Sanders. “Since we travel all over the U.S. for races and training camps, it was a logical alliance to bring more eyeballs to the sport of triathlon as well as to highlight how Winnebago can play a role in enhancing the already active person’s lifestyle. Winnebago and I share the same mission—to help people explore a healthy, outdoor lifestyle, whether it be for work or play. I cannot wait to see what we can do together.”

An Ironman triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride and marathon 26.22 mile run. It is considered to be one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

Lionel Sanders is a Canadian professional triathlete. He is the winner of the 2017 ITU Long Distance Triathlon World Championships. In 2017 and 2021, he placed second at the Ironman World Championship. Since beginning his career in 2013, he has won a total of four Ironman and 29 half-Ironman races.