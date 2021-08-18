Winnebago officially announces corporate headquarters move from Forest City

Winnebago Industries announced on Aug. 18 that it will move its corporate headquarters address from Forest City to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, effective Dec. 1, 2021.

According to a news release, there is no planned job loss or changes in location of manufacturing assets. The company’s executive offices have already been located in Minnesota since 2016.

“Winnebago Industries has transformed into a broad outdoor lifestyle company with a premium portfolio of brands and products,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael said in the release. “Over the past several years, through strategic growth investments, we have expanded our company’s footprint to now include locations in Iowa, Indiana, Florida and Minnesota.

"We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company’s success through the years.”

Winnebago currently employs approximately 6,500 employees, with about 100 employees based out of its Eden Prairie office.