Winnebago officially announces corporate headquarters move from Forest City

Winnebago Industries announced on Aug. 18 that it will move its corporate headquarters address from Forest City to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, effective Dec. 1, 2021.
According to a news release, there is no planned job loss or changes in location of manufacturing assets. The company’s executive offices have already been located in Minnesota since 2016.
“Winnebago Industries has transformed into a broad outdoor lifestyle company with a premium portfolio of brands and products,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael said in the release. “Over the past several years, through strategic growth investments, we have expanded our company’s footprint to now include locations in Iowa, Indiana, Florida and Minnesota.
"We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company’s success through the years.”
Winnebago currently employs approximately 6,500 employees, with about 100 employees based out of its Eden Prairie office.
According to the release, the company’s Iowa operations will continue to be the manufacturing hub of Winnebago motorhome and specialty vehicles products. It currently employs approximately 2,100 people with plans to add team members in the next 12 months to meet increased demand for Winnebago RV products, the release stated.
The company continues to implement major infrastructure and economic investments to support employees, training, and job growth at its north Iowa campuses including:
• Providing multi-year support totaling $500,000 to the John V. Hanson Career Center, an initiative to provide students with educational opportunities and skills in high demand areas including advanced manufacturing.
• Initiating a hiring campaign to meet increased demand in Winnebago RVs and the need to add additional new team members in north Iowa over the next year.
• Implementing facility improvements and expanding motorhome manufacturing capacity
“North Iowa has been home to Winnebago Industries for 63 years and it will remain a critical community for current operations and future growth,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said in the release. “We are committed to supporting North Iowa and being active contributors to the community as we to strive to further develop our storied Winnebago brand by driving it to new heights through a relentless focus on quality, service and innovation.”