Winnebago names Littlejohn Bostic as head of diversity, equity and inclusion

Winnebago Industries has named Jil Littlejohn Bostick as its newly created head of diversity, equity and inclusion, effective July 12.

Littlejohn Bostick will partner with key stakeholders to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and initiatives at Winnebago. She joins Winnebago after more than 20 years of corporate and non-profit leadership experience. She most recently served as the director of inclusion and diversity at Hubbell Incorporated, an international electronic products manufacturer.

Littlejohn Bostick previously served as the youngest member of the Greenville, South Carolina, city council. She was the first female president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of the Upstate.

“We are very excited to welcome Jil, an experienced and accomplished DEI Leader, to our Winnebago Industries team," Winnebago President and CEO Michael Happe said. "As a company, we remain committed to living our core values and building a culture that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over the past several years, we have made great progress accelerating the actions necessary to building a stronger, inclusive culture and we look forward to Jil continuing that momentum.”