Winnebago, Minnesota Vikings Foundations collaborate on hunger initiative

The Winnebago Industries Foundation and the Minnesota Vikings Foundation are working together again to provide healthy meals to children in the Twin Cities and North Iowa.

According to a press release, the Foundations have now teamed up the past two years for the Vikings Table, a food truck program that addresses summer hunger.

“We know that in the summer months, many children and families miss the quality nutrition they need,” Winnebago Industries Foundation Executive Director Katy Friesz said in the release. “We are thrilled to mobilize with the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, connecting our communities with healthy meals and nutrition education during events this summer.”

The Vikings Table has a mission of serving healthy meals and nutrition education to youth. In 2019, the custom-built food truck designed and produced by Winnebago Specialty Vehicles made its debut distributing healthy meals to youth dealing with food insecurity.

The 38-foot food truck is the first commercial kitchen produced using the Winnebago commercial shell vehicle platform, featuring a Freightliner MC chassis. In just two years, the food truck has provided more than 20,000 meals in the community.