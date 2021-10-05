Winnebago Insider launch provides customers with more insight on RV lines

On Oct. 5, Winnebago made it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to decide what RV is right for them by launching Winnebago Insider.

It is an enhanced digital platform at www.winnebago.com/insider that provides an insider view of the latest Winnebago brand news, including new innovations, soon-to-be released models, and service and quality enhancements.

Features include virtual tours of Winnebago products, expert commentary about models, user testimonials, technology spotlights, and breaking news. With a first look at Winnebago news and products, customers can always be knowledgeable about the Winnebago community and what’s coming from their favorite models, according to a news release.

“Winnebago Insider marks a significant step forward in our effort to engage with existing and prospective customers,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said. “RV owners and enthusiasts have consistently asked Winnebago to deliver even more specialized solutions to match their unique needs and interests while exploring the outdoors. Winnebago Insider gives them the insights they crave about our latest models and what’s on the horizon.”

Select models will be brought to life with video stories from true insiders, including Winnebago product managers.

For its debut, the platform is spotlighting six highly anticipated models, including the new HIKE® 100, the New Micro Minnie® FLX, the new Roam®, the new EKKO™, the new Solis® Pocket, and the Vista® and Sunstar® 33K.

