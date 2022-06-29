 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago Industries workers help clear area at Lake Catherine, split firewood

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced its gratitude for a number of volunteers from Winnebago Industries, who assisted with a recent conservation project.

The volunteers helped to clear an area around Lake Catherine and split firewood for the Thorpe Park campground. The hard work of the Winnebago Industries volunteers will provide park visitors with a better view of the lake, better access to the lake, and an ample supply of free firewood for their campfires.

Winnebago Industries employees that helped with this work included Mark Miller, Brody Bennett, Mike Isebrand, Jason Kendall, Shannon Swearengen, Carl Kammrad, Tom Hopperstad, and Dave Leidall.

