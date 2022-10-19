Winnebago Industries wins RV Women’s Alliance Champion of Women Award

Winnebago Industries was recently awarded the RV Women's Alliance Champion of Women Award at the inaugural RVWA Education Symposium.

Winnebago Industries was recognized for its commitment and dedication to elevating, educating, and promoting women in the RV industry.

“Winnebago Industries is a great example of a company who has an inside team dedicated to advancing women within their company,” according to the RVWA’s award announcement. “Winnebago Industries has been a strong advocate in seeking out, encouraging, growing, and advancing all employees to maximize their potential and their contributions to their communities, the company, and the RV industry.”

Multiple Winnebago Industries employees were present to accept the award, including employees from the Winnebago and Newmar RV brands. Those employees are also part of Winnebago Industries’ Women’s Inclusion Network. It supports the professional development of women by encouraging access to learning, mentoring, and networking opportunities. Its goals are increasing women’s sense of belonging and the percentage of women in leadership roles. Winnebago Industries’ WIN group works closely with external groups, such as Women in Manufacturing, the RV Women’s Alliance, and the Society of Women Engineers.

“I have enjoyed being a leader from a young age. Being part of a company that shares my passion and dedication to providing our employees the education and tools they need to grow as leaders – particularly our female employees – makes me proud,” said Stacy Bogart, who is senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, and executive sponsor for Winnebago Industries’ WIN group. “We all deserve the chance to become the best leaders we can be, and I’m proud of our company for helping make that happen for so many of our employees.”