Winnebago Industries will host Investor Day on Nov. 15 in Georgia

Winnebago Industries will host its Investor Day on Nov. 15 at the Lanier Islands resort in Georgia.

Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe and other members of the Winnebago Industries leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s long-term strategies, business updates and perspective on the outdoor lifestyle industry.

Management presentations are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. There will also be an opportunity for in person attendees to experience and engage with select Winnebago Industries products before and after the presentation.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. The event will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to listen via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. Additionally, an audio replay of the meeting presentations will be made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website (http://investor.wgo.net) for approximately one year following the event.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.