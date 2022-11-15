Winnebago Industries unveils 2025 strategic plan goals at 2022 Investor Day

Winnebago Industries on Nov. 15 hosted its Investor Day at the Lanier Islands resort in Georgia.

Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe, and other members of the Winnebago Industries leadership team, unveiled 2025 strategic plans as well as an overview of the company’s long-term strategies, business updates and perspective on the outdoor lifestyle industry.

Happe highlighted how the company has undergone a successful transformation. He said it continues to build on its enterprise capabilities in innovation, consumer insights, enterprise marketing, business development and operations to propel its future growth engines. Happe also noted that Winnebago Industries has a strong track record of performance, growing revenue from $1 billion to $5 billion between Fiscal 2016 and 2022.

“Over the past seven years, we have been laser-focused on enhancing and strengthening our enterprise portfolio of premium brands, which are all connected by golden threads of quality, innovation and service," Happe said. "The success of those initiatives has created a more diversified, resilient, and high-growth business with strong profitability. Our performance shows that our strategy is working while our team continues to deliver outstanding performance in the face of a volatile macro environment.”

Happe also discussed Winnebago Industries’ ability to perform through economic cycles, win in the marketplace, and create value for shareholders.

“We are confident in our future as we continue to build a strong financial foundation, flexible operating model, and leading market position," Happe said. "We continue to explore inorganic opportunities that support our long-term vision and create value for shareholders with a clear path to achieve our 2025 targets.”

The Winnebago Industries leadership team expanded on the company’s enterprise strategic priorities and discussed how the company continues to prioritize investing in areas of the business that will drive growth across the portfolio including its advanced technology group, consumer insights, leadership capabilities, supply chain strength, and optimizing of the company’s operating model to maximize profit margins.

Happe and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes revealed Winnebago Industries’ 2025 strategic plan targets. Winnebago is targeting $5.5 billion in net revenue, 15% non-RV revenue, 15% North American RV market share, and 10% North American pontoon market share. Additionally, Winnebago Industries is aiming to achieve 19% gross margin, 13% adjusted EBITDA, and $400 million free cash flow.

“Achieving these targets in 2025 will create long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders,” Happe said.