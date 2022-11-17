Winnebago Industries to establish dedicated research, development facility

Winnebago Industries on Nov. 15 announced the development of a new facility and expanded resources dedicated to innovating next-generation technologies for its recreational vehicle and marine industries.

The Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Innovation Center will focus on incubating and prototyping new technology applications across a wide range of technical and product-feature categories, including alternative energy management and autonomy. The facility will be well-equipped with leading-edge technology and sized to meet the needs of the company’s outdoor product portfolio.

Development of the Advanced Technology Innovation Center to be located in the Twin Cities, will begin in early 2023. Other details of the facility were not disclosed.

“Innovation is a cornerstone for Winnebago Industries,” President and CEO Michael Happe said. “Our ability to excel in the market and further our industry leadership will hinge on our ability to advance the consumer experience through technology. That is why we formed (our) advanced technology group in 2019. That’s why we are now making a physical investment in and deepening that commitment to innovation by establishing the Advanced Technology Innovation Center.”

The focus of the Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Group is to improve the company’s ability to identify, evaluate, and deploy industry-changing products and services within each of its brands across four key technology areas. Those areas are alternative energy management, data and connectivity, material science, and autonomy.

“Our category leading brands have always operated with a keen focus on bringing innovation to their product lines,” Vice President of Advanced Technology Shailendra Singh said. “The Advanced Technology Innovation Center will allow Winnebago Industries to partner with the business units to augment those efforts across multiple technological timelines to meet short- and long-term strategies and goals. We are committing to combining Winnebago Industries’ growing bench of research and development talent, new technology applications, and a growing ecosystem of technology partners under one roof.”

Over the next five years, the group will support the design of a new generation of RV and marine products that will drive a step change in customer experience. In 2022, it launched the first all-electric zero emission motorhome concept from a major RV manufacturer. It was the first public-facing example of advanced technology group work streams and demonstrated a commitment to innovation and sustainability with product electrification, and connectivity while improving user interface experiences for customers. Winnebago Industries’ advanced technology group was launched in 2019.