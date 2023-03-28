On March 27, Winnebago Industries announced having reached an agreement to acquire Lithionics Battery, a lithium-ion battery solutions provider for recreational equipment and specialty vehicle markets, which is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

In a news release, company officials said the addition of Lithionics will provide enhanced technological and engineering capabilities to offer consumers more differentiated products with innovative electrical solutions. The transaction will also bring strategic sourcing benefits and secure a critical area of its supply chain. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Lithionics is a provider of advanced battery solutions that deliver “house power,” supporting internal electrical features and appliances for a variety of outdoor products including recreational vehicles, boats, specialty, other low-speed vehicles, and other industrial applications. Lithionics’ innovation in house power solutions will continue to advance important outdoor recreation product features for consumers, including extending time off-the-grid, improving reliability, reducing noise, and generating fewer emissions.

Lithionics’ premium lithium-ion batteries leverage voltage stability, long life expectancy, lighter construction, and the highest energy densities possible to provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective electrification solutions. The company’s best-in-class battery technology is differentiated by its proprietary management software and certifications from Underwriters Laboratories Solutions, a leader in safety accreditation and testing. Lithionics already serves a critical role in the supply chains of Winnebago Industries’ RV brands, providing reliable battery solutions to Winnebago and Newmar. Lithionics is led by Founder and CEO Steve Tartaglia.

“The addition of Lithionics enhances Winnebago Industries’ ability to develop unique and diverse battery solutions across our portfolio, advancing our overall electrical ecosystem, driving organic growth and supply chain security, reinforcing our technological competitive advantage, and allowing us to capitalize on consumer preferences for fully immersive, off-the-grid outdoor experiences,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Lithionics’ talented employees bring a unique familiarity with our business and the broader outdoor recreation space. (They) share a commitment to quality and safety that fits seamlessly with our culture of excellence. We see significant opportunity to expand the use of their efficient energy solutions within our own portfolio, to continue to grow relationships with other existing customers, and to explore new market applications. Through these applications, we expect Lithionics will enhance Winnebago Industries’ margin profile over the near- and long-term and create value for our shareholders, employees, and consumers. We look forward to working with Steve and his team to integrate their unique platform of electrical capabilities.”

After the transaction closes, which is subject to customary closing conditions and expected within Winnebago Industries’ third fiscal quarter, Tartaglia and the current Lithionics management team will continue to lead the business from its Clearwater headquarters. Lithionics will then operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries.

“By combining Lithionics’ differentiated battery systems and Winnebago Industries’ strong brands and innovation expertise, we will create a range of technologically superior products that will change the way people experience the outdoors – allowing them to bring the comfort of electricity with them wherever they travel,” Tartaglia said. “The entire team at Lithionics looks forward to joining forces with Winnebago Industries to turn this vision into reality.”

Lithionics uses a proprietary battery management system called NeverDie® Technology, which offers a broad range of standard and custom-designed battery configurations delivering “house power,” supporting internal electrical features, and appliances for a variety of outdoor products for the marine and recreational vehicle markets. Other markets served include both house power and traction power for low-speed electric vehicle markets, as well as cell towers and industrial applications requiring ruggedized power systems.

Lithionics operates a modern factory using technology that was designed and built in-house for advanced assembly. Key proprietary technologies include source code and firmware for unique quality assurance and safety testing systems, validated by UL certifications. Lithionics Battery was founded in 2010.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Winnebago Industries and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is serving as legal advisor in this venture.