Winnebago Industries’ Newmar recognized suppliers and individual contributors to their supply chain performance for 2022 at an annual banquet on March 9 in Nappanee, Indiana.

The annual awards recognize suppliers for outstanding performance based on internal surveys, measuring each supplier in multiple categories while interacting with Newmar’s purchasing, manufacturing, quality, service and engineering departments. A score of 195 of a possible 201 points were required for the suppliers to earn an invitation to the evening’s festivities.

“We had another challenging year for supply chain in 2022 and it is important to recognize our key suppliers that have continued to deliver quality product on-time to Newmar,” said Vice President of Supply Chain Matt McQuown. “These companies and individuals contributed greatly to Newmar’s continued success.”

Newmar’s new president, Casey Tubman, took this opportunity to introduce himself in-person to many of Newmar’s suppliers. Talking to a crowd of more than 170, Tubman stated, “Bringing together our top suppliers for a meal together and recognizing each of you is a highlight of year for the entire Newmar team.”

For 2022, more than 500 suppliers were eligible to receive an award. Of those, 73 suppliers scored “excellent” and were eligible for individuals awards. Award recipients are recognized for the service, dedication and commitment to serving Newmar. In addition to supplier attendees, multiple employees from Newmar and Winnebago Industries were in attendance.

Recognized for the Virgil Miller award for this year was RiverPark Inc. The Virgil Miller award is given to Newmar’s top supplier for the year.

All of the companies recognized were:

Customer Service Awards - Tracy Cook-Emmorey - Equipment Service Inc.; Kaye Fewell - Pletcher Sales Inc.; Kelly Cox – Lippert Components-Girard Systems; Patti Leathers - Jasper Plastics Solutions; Tammy Victor - Kampco Steel Products Inc.

Salesperson of the Year Award - Mike Steele - Ranger Distribution Inc.

Delivery Service Award - Craig Haslett - Eckhart Woodworking Inc.

Operations Support Award - Ace Builders, Inc.

Engineering Innovation Award - American Technology Components, Inc.

Virgil Miller Award - RiverPark Inc.

Special Recognition Award - Ryan Brimmer – Sika Phil Cline – Crossroads Quality Distribution.

Top Ten Supplier Awards - Clean Seal Inc.; LX Hausys America, Inc.; MORryde International, Inc.; Ramco Engineering, Inc.; Ranger Distribution Inc.; Riegsecker Woodworks, Inc.; Ultrafabrics, LLC; Almega Tru-Flex Inc.; REM Industries, Inc.; Williamsburg Furniture Inc.

Established in 1968, Newmar is an innovator and leader in the RV manufacturing industry and recognized nationally for its excellence in quality. Newmar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries.