Nappanee, Indiana– Newmar, a premium manufacturer of luxury recreational vehicles and wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, announced on April 11 that Matt Ellinger has been named the new vice president of sales for the company.

In this role, Ellinger will lead and enhance Newmar’s sales organization while managing key relationships with dealers. His first day was scheduled for April 17. He will join the executive leadership team for Newmar and the key leadership team for parent company, Winnebago Industries.

“Matt has a long history driving revenue and market share growth using strategies learned over his 15 years of both wholesale and retail experience,” said Newmar President Casey Tubman. “He is passionate about designing fresh new models and floorplans using influence with both engineering and product development teams to support our commercial growth efforts.”

Most recently, Ellinger worked as a district sales manager for Winnebago, another Winnebago Industries business unit. Before joining Winnebago in 2019, Ellinger worked as a regional sales manager for Thor Motor Coach, as well as Grainger Industrial Supply, Harberson RV, and MarineMax in a variety of sales focused roles.

“Newmar’s reputation for industry-leading craftsmanship and excellence is unmatched,” said Ellinger. “I’m thrilled to grow my career there and look forward to collaborating with the solid team already in place to deliver strong results for the organization.”

The leadership transition comes after John Sammut, the current vice president of sales and marketing at Newmar, announced his intent to retire in May after almost 20 years with the company.

“I am thankful for John and the many years he has supported the growth of Newmar,” said Tubman. “Trust has been a key component of all of John’s business relationships during his time in the RV industry. Colleagues and customers will miss him and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Newmar is a leading RV manufacturer with over a half-century tradition of building luxury motor coaches with superior craftsmanship and unsurpassed quality. Newmar offers an industry-leading portfolio of premium motorhomes in the Class A Diesel, Class A Gas, and Super C categories sold through a nationwide dealer network in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.newmarcorp.com.