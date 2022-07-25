Winnebago Industries subsidiary, Barletta Pontoon Boats, announces expansion

Barletta Pontoon Boats, a subsidiary of Winnebago Industries and an innovative builder of high-quality marine products, has announced a late-summer groundbreaking for a new 184,000 square foot production facility. It will be located on the company's existing 37-acre campus in Bristol, Indiana.

Barletta’s total footprint will expand to over 425,000 square feet or almost three times the size of its original facility in 2017. The expansion is planned to be available for production in the spring 2023. It is expected to create more than 200 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Barletta continues to grow market share and is challenging for a top five share position in the United States this year. Barletta was acquired by Winnebago Industries in August 2021 as part of the Winnebago Industries family of premium outdoor brands.

“We established Barletta with the goal to redefine the pontoon segment with boats of unrivaled craftsmanship for boaters throughout North America," Barletta Pontoon Boats President and founder Bill Fenech said. "We have delivered on that objective in partnership with our dealers. This expansion exemplifies the continued progress we have achieved with the commitment and dedication of our team and the support of Winnebago Industries. Today and into the future, we will continue striving to deliver boats with unsurpassed quality.”

The current Barletta campus includes the original Plant 1 manufacturing facility that houses welding, fabrication, decking operations, and space dedicated to warehousing and offices. Plant 2 was completed in 2021 and houses assembly operations for the Company’s Lusso, Corsa, and Cabrio pontoon boat lines. Both manufacturing facilities are currently nearing capacity, and this expansion adds future flexibility.

“This expansion is the next step in our continued evolution,” Barletta Pontoon Boats Vice President of Sales Jeff Haradine said. “The Barletta brand continues to experience tremendous momentum in the market and our expanded facility will allow us to continue to meet strong consumer demand. As we approach our five-year anniversary, we are proud of our progress, and we look forward to continuing to set the bar for outdoor experiences on the water for many more customers in the future.”

An official ground-breaking ceremony will take place in late summer or early fall of 2022.