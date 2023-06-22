On June 21, Winnebago Industries reported company revenues for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended May 27 were $900.8 million, which is a 38.2% decrease from $1.5 billion in the same period last year.

The revenue decline was driven by lower unit sales related to recreational vehicle retail market conditions as well as higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year, according to a news release. The decrease was partially offset by carryover price increases.

The company’s gross profit was $151.4 million, a decrease of 44.5% compared to $273.0 million for the fiscal 2022 period. Gross profit margin decreased 190 basis points in the quarter to 16.8%, driven by deleverage plus higher discounts and allowances.

Operating income was $80.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of 54.5% compared to $176.7 million for the third quarter of last year. Fiscal 2023 third quarter net income was $59.1 million, a decrease of 49.6% compared to $117.2 million in the prior year quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $1.71, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $3.57 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $2.13, a decrease of 48.4% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.13 in the same period last year.

“In the midst of challenging market conditions, our team continues to successfully navigate a dynamic environment with a dual focus on taking care of our customers and operating the business with discipline, resulting in ongoing value for our shareholders,” President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Our diverse portfolio of premium brands across the outdoor recreation industry continues to drive resiliency in our consolidated results, as top-line declines in our RV segments were offset by robust profitability in towable RVs and continued growth in our marine businesses. The Barletta brand, in particular, remains a bright spot in our portfolio, delivering strong market share gains in aluminum pontoons.”

“During the quarter we also announced and closed the strategic vertical technology acquisition of Lithionics Battery, which will accelerate our innovation capabilities in diverse battery solutions, advance our overall electrical supply ecosystem and create opportunities for our RV and marine customers to enjoy fully immersive, off-the-grid outdoor experiences,” Happe continued. “I want to personally thank all of our Winnebago Industries team members for their hard work and determination during the quarter, and for continuing to reinforce and project our golden threads of quality, innovation, and service.”

Company revenues for the towable RV segment were $384.1 million for the third quarter, down 52.3% compared to $805.6 million in the prior year, primarily driven by a decline in unit volume associated with retail market conditions as well as higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year. Motorhome RV segment revenues were $374.4 million for the third quarter, down 27.5% from the prior year. This was primarily driven by a decline in unit volume and higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year, partially offset by price increases related to higher chassis costs. Marine segment revenues were $129.0 million for the third quarter, up 1.9% due to carryover price increases. This was partially offset by a decline in unit volume.

As of May 27, 2023, the Company had total outstanding debt of $591.7 million ($600.0 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $8.3 million) and working capital of $574.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $139.6 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

On May 17, 2023, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on June 28, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2023. Winnebago Industries executed share repurchases of $20 million during the third quarter.